Coronavirus – South Sudan: The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic 10 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic held its 49-n Meeting on the afternoon of Sunday 10th May 2020 under the Chairmanship of H. E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon. the First Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic.

The High-Level Taskforce was briefed on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation in South Sudan, the Region and the Globe by the Honourable Minister for Health.

The Honourable Minister informed the Taskforce that, the Public Health Laboratory, on Sunday 10!h May 2020 released Two hundred and eighty two test results run in the last 48 hours. Of these. Thirty six (36) cases were confirmed positive (2 cases on 8,h and 34 cases on 9th of May) while eleven (13) are to be re-collected and Two hundred and thirty three (233) tests returned negative. Twenty eight of the confirmed cases were South Sudanese citizens who have been granted approval to travel to States from Juba and some from contacts of previous confirmed cases. Two were Ugandans, One Congolese from DRC, one Kenyan spotted at Nimule and four other nationalities not specified. The Ministry is now following one hundred and fifty four (154) cases. South Sudan now has One Hundred Fifty Six (156) confirmed cases and no death.

The High-Level Taskforce approved the purchase of five refrigerators to improve sample collection and boost storages by the National Public Health Laboratory.

The High-Level Taskforce emphasized the continuation of collection of samples from the five zones of Juba and disaggregate the data accordingly.

The High-Level Taskforce directs Ministry of environment to disinfect markets, public and private transport means.

The High-Level Taskforce reiterates its directives to the public on social distancing, handwashing, wearing masks in the public places.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Sudan, The First Vice President.

