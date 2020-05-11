Coronavirus – Uganda: The Permanent Secretary receives Personal Protective Equipment from KPC Cotec Medical Company/Sinoafrica Medicines and Health Ltd

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Dr. Diana Atwine received Personal Protective Equipment from KPC Cotec Medical Company/Sinoafrica Medicines and Health Ltd to support frontline health workers in the COVID-19 response.

