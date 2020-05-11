Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update – 10 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

To date, more than 4 million conlirmcd eases of COVID-19 and more than 270 000 deaths have been reported from more than 210 countries/ territories globally.

The Ministry would like to report that today, 720 rapid screening tests and 279 PCR tests were done in the public sector. All the PCR tests done in Harare today were negative for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-six confirmed eases, including nine recoveries and four deaths.

Cumulatively, a total of 11 664 rapid screening tests and 9 872 PCR diagnostic tests have been done to date.

Province

No. of PCR confirmed cases

No. of recovered cases

No. deceased

Matabeleland North

1

i

0

Bulawayo

12

0

1

Harare

14

4

2

Mashonaland East

5

4

0

Mashonaland West

4*

0

1

Total

36

9

4

Case #36 reported yesterday is a 30-year-old male resident of Chegutu district, with no recent history of travel, or any know n contact with a person with respiratory symptoms. He was referred for PCR testing after testing positive on a screening test conducted at his workplace using a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). He is asymptomatic, self-isolating at home, with mild disease. Following the COVID-19 diagnosis, the Ministry is now seized w ith contact tracing being assisted by the patient himself Today, surveillance teams from the Ministry identified 7 of his contacts and these will be tested for COVID-19 in line with our intensified surveillance strategy.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert lo lint COVID-19 pandemic and “Ouldlikclo remind the nation thal the most effective ways to protect yourself and others agatnst COVE-19 ore to practise good personal hygiene, always wear a lace mask in public places and exercise social distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.