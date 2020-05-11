APO
Updated:

Merck Foundation partners with Democratic Republic of Congo First Lady to support livelihood of women and casual workers affected by Coronavirus lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.

By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress

With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany partners with H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to support livelihood of women and families of casual and daily workers who are most affected by the Coronavirus (COVID -19) lockdown.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “Lockdown to control coronavirus is going to hit most casual and daily workers very hard. Therefore, Merck Foundation decided to support African governments strategy to save the people's living and livelihood. We have also undertaken similar relief activity in Egypt as well as in Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone and Niger in partnership with their First Ladies to further support 600 to 1000 poor families in Each country as part of “Separated but Connected” Merck Foundation Initiative”.

H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother emphasized, “We are happy with our long-term partner Merck Foundation for their support during this time. It is important for us to take care of those affected severely by the coronavirus lockdown.”

Dr. Rasha Kelej explained, “I’d like to shed a light on a very important issue; The pandemic has led to a horrifying increase in violence against women. Women and girls are under higher risk of domestic violence due to increased tensions in the household. Many of these women are currently trapped with their abusers, struggling to access any support service, they are lonely and suffering in silence. Therefore, Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies supports casual workers with special focus on women as part of our signature campaign Merck More than a Mother”.

Merck Foundation has also launched their ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards in partnership with H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo in the country. The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’.

Dr. Rasha Kelej further explained, “The ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them”.

The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from French speaking African Countries. The awards have been also announced in English, Portuguese and Arabic speaking African countries. It is also announced for Asian countries and middle eastern countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Details of the Merck Foundation “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards

Who can Apply:

Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from Democratic Republic of Congo and other French speaking African Countries.

Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2020

How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via Email to [email protected].com along with your details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address & Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment

Categories and Prize Money:

Category

TV

Radio

Print

Online

Prize Money

(Upto)

USD 500

USD 500

USD 500

USD 500

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard: Facebook: bit.ly/2MmUl3p Twitter: bit.ly/2NDqHLR YouTube: bit.ly/318obQe Instagram: bit.ly/2MtCKsu Flicker: bit.ly/2P7AICN Website: Merck-Foundation.com

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website.  Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (bit.ly/347DsTd), Twitter (bit.ly/2REHwaK), Instagram (bit.ly/2t3E0fX), YouTube (bit.ly/2E05GVg) and Flicker (bit.ly/2RJjWtH).

About Merck: Merck (www.MerckGroup.com) is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 52,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 11 May 2020
Next articleNSE All-Share Index up over 4% in 1st week of May
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

Life Healthcare CEO on H1 results & COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Life Healthcare has scrapped its interim dividend to preserve cash and warned of tough trading conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business operations. The private hospital group expects a more than 20 per cent drop in earnings per share for its year ending September results, due to less hospital admissions during the outbreak and supply disruptions that have increased operational costs. Adam Pyle, CEO, Life Healthcare Group South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Why business is calling for urgent end to SA’s lock-down

CNBC Africa -
The chorus is growing among business and investors to reopen the economy at an accelerated rate as they fear the economic hardship inflicted by lock-down on South Africans will cost more lives than it can save. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray and Ryan Ravens, CEO of Accelerate Cape Town....
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown

Contributor -
Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Counting the economic cost of South Africa’s lockdown

Contributor -
“I am concerned that our government’s lockdown approach and the subsequent economic hardship inflicted on our people will cost more lives than it can save,” writes Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243) by region: Central (5,718 cases; 214 deaths; 1,850 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,579; 114; 1,465), Central African Republic (179; 0; 12), Chad (322; 31; 53), Congo (287; 10; 45), DRC (1,024; 41; 141), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (661; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4). Eastern (6,263; 195; 2,311): Comoros (11; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,210; 3; 847), Eritrea (39
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 11th May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 1 Total confirmed cases - 57 Total active cases - 30 Total recovered - 24 Total number of tests conducted - 1337 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is 251

APO Africa Press Office -
We have discharged 12 people from hospital.  This now brings to 251 the total number of recoveries from COVID-19. We continue to thank our healthcare workers for this great achievement. #KomeshaCorona updates.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour confirms positive case of Coronavirus COVID-19 on employee

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA labour centre where one of the employees of the Department of Employment and Labour tested positive for COVID-19 has been closed. This is to allow for all the workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to be tested, monitored and for the offices to be deep cleaned and disinfected. The said employee did not interact with the members of the public. According to the Director General of the Department, Thobile Lamati, the employee who works at the Compensation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved