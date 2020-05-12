APO
Updated:

Centurion Legal Group adds Weight to Equal by 30 Campaign to strengthen role of Women in Energy

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Elon Musk defies officials in California, and Uber makes an offer for GrubHub: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC’s Robert Frank takes a look at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and how f
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

John Kufuor: Africa faces triple jeopardy with COVID-19

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rise across Africa, a former President of Ghana John Kufuor says fulfilling Africa's future agenda will require a transformation on the value our societies place on knowledge and expertise and in how we communicate and interact with one another. He also notes that Africa needs a clear determined strategy to support public interest media. He joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to share more insight on this discussion....
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Cas Coovadia on why govt. should rethink its strategy on reopening the economy

South Africa’s government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That’s the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country’s ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com) has become a signatory to the Equal by 30 Campaign, which calls for private and public sector commitments to further equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030. The Equal by 30 campaign is a joint initiative of the Clean Energy, Education and Empowerment Initiative (C3E), which works to advance the participation of women in the clean energy transition and close the gender gap, and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

To further the aims of Equal by 30, Centurion Law Group commits to the following objectives:

To promote the “Equal by 30” initiative and its principles, including facilitating the exchange of best practices and knowledge-sharing wherever possible across the African energy sector

Maintain equal representation of women across our total staff aiming for 50% representation at each level (junior, midlevel, senior and board positions) by 2030

Always to ensure gender diversity when appointing to executive boards, committees, advisory panels and other similar bodies

Encourage and support Centurion energy industry clients and partners to become signatories to the “Equal by 30” campaign, by providing practical support and sharing best practice, so that they may develop and implement their own ambitious targets

As a pro-African and pan-African firm, Centurion Law Group has offices throughout Africa and we can proudly say that presently, 56.6% of our workforce are women. This diverse staff is a source of strength for the firm. Similarly, the quantity and calibre of female candidates applying to Centurion Plus, the Group’s innovative “lawyers-on-demand” platform, echoes this. By signing to this initiative, Centurion Law Group sends an unequivocal message: for the energy sector in Africa to prosper, it needs to tap into the full scope of talent and women must become an intrinsic part of the energy workforce.

“At Centurion, 57% of our lawyers and co-workers are women, with incredible talent. They are an invaluable part of Centurion, driving the business ever forward. Signing up to this initiative adds strength to our ambition to be an inclusive and diverse Group. As we expand across Africa, we highly encourage all female lawyers and players in energy to continue to aim high and pay it forward to the coming generation of female talent across the energy industry.” asserted Zion Adeoye, Managing Director at Centurion Law Group.

“A diverse energy workforce will be better equipped to face the challenges that the current situation brings. With this in mind, we look forward to sharing best practice on creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with our partners and clients. We hope that with this decisive step, many others will join us and sign up to the initiative.” Added Adeoye.

As of the 6 May 2020, with the 7 organisations signing on, we are now at 144 signatories in total, including 118 organisations, 13 partners and 13 governments. Equal by 30 is led and based at Natural Resources Canada, a division of the Government of Canada.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.

For media enquiries, please contact: Mickael Vogel Director of Strategy for the Centurion Law Group Email: [email protected]

Centurion’s Equal by 30 commitment page can be found here. (https://bit.ly/2SYF8f4)

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 11350 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (12 May 2020)
Next articleJohn Kufuor: Africa faces triple jeopardy with COVID-19
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

Pick n Pay eyes further expansion for Boxer stores

CNBC Africa -
Pick and Pay was not the grocer of choice on the stock market today with the share price tumbling over 13 per cent after it reported a drop in annual profits, mainly due to challenges in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The retailer also said it would defer its annual dividend to preserve cash due to the complexities of Covid19. Pick n Pay CEO, Richard Brasher joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Will Coronavirus Bankrupt Rural Hospitals?

CNBC -
As the coronavirus spreads across America, many struggling hospitals are seeing a massive loss of revenue after they were forced to cancel profitable non-emergency medical procedures. To save money, rural hospitals are furloughing thousands of worker
Read more
CEO Interviews

Tongaat won’t let starch business go on the cheap, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
Tongaat Hulett’s race to cut its debt by R8.1 billion in 2021 may have hit a stumbling block. The shares of the embattled sugar producer tanked 15 per cent today after it said the R5.3 billion sale of its starch business to Barloworld had reached a stalemate over differences on how Covid19 may impact future profits. The proceeds from the sale of the business were earmarked to lower Tongaat’s debt, which significantly exceeds it market value. Tongaat CEO, Gavin Hudson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why this analyst thinks the Tongaat- Barloworld deal is dead in the water

CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer, Makwe Fund Managers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 12th May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 1 Total confirmed cases - 58 Total active cases - 31 Total recovered - 24 Total number of tests conducted - 1368 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: 698 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: A total of 369 697 #COVID19 tests have been conducted to date, of which 13 630 were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 698 new cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. Break the cycle of disease, clean hands save lives.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Free Movement of Goods, Fight against COVID-19 Key Agenda as East African Community (EAC) Leaders Meet

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoContinued free movement of goods and the management of cross-border spread of COVID-19 were top agenda in today's meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government. In the virtual meeting convened by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the current EAC Chairperson, the leaders agreed to prioritise the implementation of measures that will ensure uninterrupted cross-border movement of goods even as the region continues to battle COVID-19. The leaders who in
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Women in Africa’s Great Lakes region take steps to advance the Women, Peace and Security agenda and the fight against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoUnder the auspices of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region, Mr. Huang Xia, members of the Advisory Board for Women, Peace and Security for the Great Lakes region convened the 12th session on 12 May 2020. The members who were connected via videoconference from several countries in the region discussed ways to mobilize regional and international support to advance the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda in the context of the fight against the COV
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved