Coronavirus – Africa: 70 traditional medicine experts from countries across Africa hold virtual meeting with WHO

70 traditional medicine experts from countries across Africa held a virtual meeting with WHO on the role of traditional medicine in the COVID-19 response. They unanimously agreed that clinical trials must be conducted for all medicines in the Region, without exception.

