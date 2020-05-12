Coronavirus – Africa: Bureau of the FIFA Council decisions on FIFA events

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the following decisions in relation to FIFA events:

– to confirm the following proposed new tournament dates, subject to further monitoring:

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020™: 20 January – 6 February 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after 1 January 2000 and on or before 31 December 2004); FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020™: 17 February – 7 March 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after 1 January 2003 and on or before 31 December 2005); FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™: 12 September – 3 October 2021;

– to hold the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, as an online event on 18 September 2020.

Further details on FIFA’s events in 2020 will be communicated in due course.

