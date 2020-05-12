Coronavirus – Africa: Nearly 1000 health workers in the African Region have been infected with COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nearly 1000 health workers in the African Region have been infected with COVID19, many of them nurses. Stakeholders must ensure that nurses have the supplies and equipment they need to deliver care safely. Nurses are essential in keeping communities healthy!

