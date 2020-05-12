Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 12 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2,424; of these eleven (II) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Two-Hundred-Sixty-One (261). All of the cases confirmed positive are Ethiopian males and their age ranges from 19 – 47 years old. Among the cases 8 of them are identified from Afar region (Samara Quarantine Center), I from Tigray region (Mekelle Quarantine Center), 1 from Somali region (Jigjiga Quarantine Center) and 1 are from Amhara region (North Shoa Zone, Ataye Isolation Center).

The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

11

Contact with confirmed cases

0

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and travel history

0

Total

11

Furthermore, one (1) person from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-six (106).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

39,048

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

2,424

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

11

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

148

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

1

Total recovered

106

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

261

Today's tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Tigray Public Health Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar and Dessie), SNNPR Public Health Institute, Afar Regional Laboratory, Nekemte Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Debrebirhan Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, Addis Ababa PHREM Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Gondar University Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory, Jimma University Medical Center and Jigjiga University Laboratory.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly, adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.