Coronavirus: Gambia embarks on border community sensitization activities

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The International Organization for Migration in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Gambia Red Cross Society & personnel from the Gambia Police Force and Immigration Department, Saturday 9th May, 2020, embarked on border community sensitization activities on COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.