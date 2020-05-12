APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Kenya announce 28 new cases of COVID-19 two months after first case Nairobi, Monday, May 11, 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Sarova Hotels on how COVID-19 is impacting of Kenya’s hospitality industry

Sharply declining numbers of tourists amid COVID-19 travel restrictions are forcing hospitality facilities in Kenya to suspend operations. Jimi Kariuki, Managing Director of Sarova Hotels and Resorts spoke to CNBC Africa on the state of hospitality in the country.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Inside Rwanda’s plan to reopen schools in September

It’s been announced here in Rwanda that due to the on-going global pandemic, schools will remain closed until the beginning of the next school year in September. So where does that leave vulnerable students who have already been studying from home for some time? How will this impact their scholastic development? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Educate!, Donnalee Donaldson for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Kenyan insurers react to proposed postponement of interest payment on government papers

In Kenya, there’s a plan to postpone interest payments on bonds held by insurance firms in the form of pension funds in a proposal that insurers have criticized. Tom Gichuhi, Executive Director, Association of Kenya Insurers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health, COVID-19 Case Management team is reviewing guidelines to make it possible for anybody admitted in the hospital  to undergo the Covid-19 test as a standard procedure.

Ag. Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth  said this will not only ensure protection of the front care workers but also other patients admitted in hospital whose immune status could be compromised.

The announcement came after the death of a 33 year old in the last 48 hours, the first to be reported within that age group. “When people of such age group pass on at facility level, they put the our health care workers at risk of contracting Covid 19, the DG said and decried the risk of transmitting the infection to other patients in the ward  especially those with low immunity that are likely to get the infection.

The DG made the remarks during the daily COVID-19 update today that was presided by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Rashid Aman who announced 28 new positive cases of coronavirus, from a sample of 841 that were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 700.

From the 28 positive cases 10 cases are from Mombasa, 9  from Kajiado, 7 from Nairobi and 2 from Wajir. Nine of the cases in Kajiado, he explained are all Kenyan truck drivers who were tested at Namanga border point. Five other individuals from Tanzania, he added also tested positive and were referred back to Tanzania.

The spread of the positive cases are spread in several estates. In Mombasa, Mvita has 3 cases while Changamwe, Kisauni and Nyali have two cases each and Likoni has one case. In Nairobi, 3 cases are from Kenyatta National Hospital , 2 from Embakasi East  while Kibra and Pumwani have one case each. In wajir, the cases are in Eldas and Tarbaj.

Today the government also announced a discharge of 12 people from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid -9 to 251. Meanwhile one patient from Nairobi succumbed bringing to 33 the total number of deaths from the disease.

To enhance communication on Covid 19 pandemic, Dr. Rashid also announced the launch of a WhatsApp chat BOT facility, which will contain basic information on Covid-19 and urged wananchi to seek information from the platform through number 0110719719 .

During the event the Tourism and Wildlife, Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala who was also present announced that two teams have been established to address the challenges that are facing hoteliers after the announcement of the new protocols on restaurants management. Among the things to be discussed is accommodation to ensure that the reopening of hotels does not compromise the government rules.

“We have all agreed that every restaurant and eatery seeking to reopen should access the protocols as published by the Ministry of Health and also agreed that the establishments also develop their standards operational procedures which are compliant with what MOH protocols,” he noted. and explained that as a government we do not want to burden the business community through the protocols but to make sure that the spread of the virus to the public is stopped and the economy does not stop.

In order to ease some of the protocols given by the MOH and also support the economy,  the CS said that the cost of testing for the businesses has been reduced to Ksh 1000 from the normal charges of 4,000 that the businesses were being charged.

“There will also be no charges by the Nairobi metropolitan services for inspection of the premises neither will there be any charges for the compliance permit. Once the establishment presents their papers, to counties for their compliance certificates it will take 24 hours for it to be processed so there will be no delay or cost,” Balala said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Trade expert says African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could help Africa bounce back
Next articleCoronavirus: African researchers lead scientific coalition developing surveillance system for detecting emerging pandemics in real-time
- Advertisement -
Videos

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Read more
International News

The entrepreneurs tackling isolation during the coronavirus pandemic | CNBC International

CNBC -
With half of humanity stuck at home at one point of the coronavirus pandemic, the social restrictions have been tough for many. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist speaks to three entrepreneurs around the world who have made it their business to tackle isolation during the outbreak. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.

CNBC Africa -
By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa national lockdown have given time...
Read more
Coronavirus

The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism

CNBC Africa -
High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of COVID-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Mutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One And Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Embassy partner urges protection of rights as Tanzania responds to COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoLike governments across the world, public authorities in Tanzania have introduced a range of measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. These include public education about the outbreak, the closure of educational institutions, and promotion of hand washing. The Embassy of Ireland has sought to complement the efforts of the government in combating the spread of COVID-19 through provision of dedicated funding, guidance and support to existing partners to adjust their wor
Read more

Coronavirus: African researchers lead scientific coalition developing surveillance system for detecting emerging pandemics in real-time

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoResearchers at the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), Redeemer’s University, Ede, Nigeria, have begun a partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and other research and public health partners, to implement a Sentinel project for an early warning system in Africa. Led by Christian Happi and Pardis Sabeti, both researchers who have been studying infectiou
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Trade expert says African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could help Africa bounce back

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe director of regional integration and trade at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Stephen Karingi, told an online group of journalists on 11 May 2020 that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could help African economies recover from the impact of COVID-19. “Boosting intra-African trade can serve as an alternative stimulus package for job creation, foreign exchange, industrial development and economic growth,” said Mr. Karingi. He said if Africa
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 12 May 2020, 9am EAT

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (66,373) deaths (2,336), and recoveries (23,095) by region: Central (5,948 cases; 219 deaths; 1,880 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,579; 114; 1,465), Central African Republic (179; 0; 12), Chad (333; 31; 53), Congo (287; 11; 53), DRC (1,102; 44; 146), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (802; 9; 127), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4) Eastern (6,461; 199; 2,359): Comoros (11; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,227; 3; 872), Eritrea
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved