Coronavirus – Kenya: The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretariat has donates basic Personal Protective Equipment to Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The IGAD Secretariat has donated basic Personal Protective Equipments worth Ksh. 2.5M to Ministry of Health, Kenya for Moyale Border point. They were handed over to Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman & Marsabit Governor Mahamud Ali by IGAD secretariat Coordinator Dr. Fatuma Adan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo