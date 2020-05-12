APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 242 new cases of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

242 new cases of COVID-19

88-Lagos 64-Kano 49-Katsina 13-Kaduna 9-Ogun 6-Gombe 4-Adamawa 3-FCT 1-Ondo 1-Oyo 1–Rivers 1-Zamfara 1-Borno 1-Bauchi

4641 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 902

Deaths: 150

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

