Coronavirus – Nigeria: 242 new cases of COVID-19

242 new cases of COVID-19
88-Lagos 64-Kano 49-Katsina 13-Kaduna 9-Ogun 6-Gombe 4-Adamawa 3-FCT 1-Ondo 1-Oyo 1–Rivers 1-Zamfara 1-Borno 1-Bauchi
4641 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 902
Deaths: 150
