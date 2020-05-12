Coronavirus – Nigeria: Community sensitization in Kano with World Health Organization (WHO) support

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In continuation of efforts to reach high risk populations at community level, in Kano, World Health Organization (WHO) supported Govt to conduct Community sensitization of Nassarawa LGA on how #COVID19 spreads, source of the #virus and local mitigation measures to adopt.

