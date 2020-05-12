Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 12 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed today: 81 Benadir: 44 Jubbaland: 24 Puntland: 6 Somaliland: 5 Hirshabelle: 2
Male: 50 Female: 31 Recovery: 5 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 1,170 Total recoveries: 126 Total deaths: 52
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.