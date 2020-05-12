APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: 698 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

CNBC Africa -

John Kufuor: Africa faces triple jeopardy with COVID-19

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rise across Africa, a former President of Ghana John Kufuor says fulfilling Africa's future agenda will require a transformation on the value our societies place on knowledge and expertise and in how we communicate and interact with one another. He also notes that Africa needs a clear determined strategy to support public interest media. He joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to share more insight on this discussion....
CNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Cas Coovadia on why govt. should rethink its strategy on reopening the economy

South Africa’s government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That’s the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country’s ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
CNBC Africa -

Pick and Pay eyes further expansion for Boxer stores

Pick and Pay was not the grocer of choice on the stock market today with the share price tumbling over 13 per cent after it reported a drop in annual profits, mainly due to challenges in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The retailer also said it would defer its annual dividend to preserve cash due to the complexities of Covid19. Pick n Pay CEO, Richard Brasher joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: A total of 369 697 #COVID19 tests have been conducted to date, of which 13 630 were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 698 new cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. Break the cycle of disease, clean hands save lives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo

International News

Will Coronavirus Bankrupt Rural Hospitals?

CNBC -
As the coronavirus spreads across America, many struggling hospitals are seeing a massive loss of revenue after they were forced to cancel profitable non-emergency medical procedures. To save money, rural hospitals are furloughing thousands of worker
CEO Interviews

Tongaat won’t let starch business go on the cheap, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
Tongaat Hulett’s race to cut its debt by R8.1 billion in 2021 may have hit a stumbling block. The shares of the embattled sugar producer tanked 15 per cent today after it said the R5.3 billion sale of its starch business to Barloworld had reached a stalemate over differences on how Covid19 may impact future profits. The proceeds from the sale of the business were earmarked to lower Tongaat’s debt, which significantly exceeds it market value. Tongaat CEO, Gavin Hudson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews

Why this analyst thinks the Tongaat- Barloworld deal is dead in the water

CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer, Makwe Fund Managers.
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda issues directive for restaurants to register customers for service

CNBC Africa -
This morning a new directive was released by the Rwanda Development Board to all hospitality establishments requiring them to register any customers entering their premises.
