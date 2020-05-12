Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update (11 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Testing Data

A total of 356 067 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 14 731 are new tests since yesterday’s report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

174 978

49%

6 439

44%

Public

181 089

51%

8 292

56%

Grand Total

356 067

14 731

Case Data

There are 637 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 10 652.

Province

New cases

Total cases

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

138

1356

12,7

Free State

0

135

1,3

Gauteng

19

1971

18,5

KwaZulu-Natal

19

1372

112,9

Limpopo

0

54

0,6

Mpumalanga

2

63

0,6

North West

5

50

0,5

Northern Cape

1

30

0,3

Western Cape

453

5 621

52,8

Unknown

0

0

0,0

Total

637

10 652

100

Deaths and Recoveries

Total Deaths : 206 Total Recoveries: 4 357

We are saddened to report 12 new deaths.

Western Cape: 8 Eastern Cape: 2 KwaZulu-Natal: 1 North West: 1 (This is the ﬁrst death in the North West Province).

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.