Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update (11 May 2020)

COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
How COVID-19 impacts SSA remittances

The World Bank says it expects global remittances to drop by 20 percent this year, over the economic crisis brought about by shutdowns initiated to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication for sub-Saharan Africa.
COVID-19: Navigating Côte d’Ivoire’s economy through pandemic

The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
Testing Data

A total of 356 067 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 14 731 are new tests since yesterday’s report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

174 978

49%

6 439

44%

Public

181 089

51%

8 292

56%

Grand Total

356 067

14 731

Case Data

There are 637 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 10 652.

Province

New cases

Total cases

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

138

1356

12,7

Free State

0

135

1,3

Gauteng

19

1971

18,5

KwaZulu-Natal

19

1372

112,9

Limpopo

0

54

0,6

Mpumalanga

2

63

0,6

North West

5

50

0,5

Northern Cape

1

30

0,3

Western Cape

453

5 621

52,8

Unknown

0

0

0,0

Total

637

10 652

100

Deaths and Recoveries

Total Deaths : 206 Total Recoveries: 4 357

We are saddened to report 12 new deaths.

Western Cape: 8 Eastern Cape: 2 KwaZulu-Natal: 1 North West: 1 (This is the ﬁrst death in the North West Province).

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

