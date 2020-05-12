Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update (11 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Testing Data
A total of 356 067 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 14 731 are new tests since yesterday’s report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
174 978
49%
6 439
44%
Public
181 089
51%
8 292
56%
Grand Total
356 067
14 731
Case Data
There are 637 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 10 652.
Province
New cases
Total cases
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
138
1356
12,7
Free State
0
135
1,3
Gauteng
19
1971
18,5
KwaZulu-Natal
19
1372
112,9
Limpopo
0
54
0,6
Mpumalanga
2
63
0,6
North West
5
50
0,5
Northern Cape
1
30
0,3
Western Cape
453
5 621
52,8
Unknown
0
0
0,0
Total
637
10 652
100
Deaths and Recoveries
Total Deaths : 206 Total Recoveries: 4 357
We are saddened to report 12 new deaths.
Western Cape: 8 Eastern Cape: 2 KwaZulu-Natal: 1 North West: 1 (This is the ﬁrst death in the North West Province).
We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.
