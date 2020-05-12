Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 11350 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (12 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 11 350.
Case Data
Provinces
New Cases 12 May 2020
Total cases for 7 May 2020
Percentage Total
Eastern Cape
148
1504
13,3
Free State
0
135
1,2
Gauteng
43
2014
17.7
KwaZulu-Natal
22
1394
12,3
Limpopo
0
54
0,5
Mpumalanga
0
63
0,6
North West
1
51
0,4
Northern Cape
0
30
0,3
Western Cape
484
6105
53,8
Unknown
0
Total
698
11350
100,0
Testing Data
A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date with 13 630 tests done in the past 24 hours.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
180 009
49%
5 031
37%
Public
189 688
51%
8 599
63%
Grand Total
369 697
13 630
Issued by: Department of Health
