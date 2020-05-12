Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 11350 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (12 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 11 350.

Case Data

Provinces

New Cases 12 May 2020

Total cases for 7 May 2020

Percentage Total

Eastern Cape

148

1504

13,3

Free State

0

135

1,2

Gauteng

43

2014

17.7

KwaZulu-Natal

22

1394

12,3

Limpopo

0

54

0,5

Mpumalanga

0

63

0,6

North West

1

51

0,4

Northern Cape

0

30

0,3

Western Cape

484

6105

53,8

Unknown

0

Total

698

11350

100,0

Testing Data

A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date with 13 630 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

180 009

49%

5 031

37%

Public

189 688

51%

8 599

63%

Grand Total

369 697

13 630

