Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases in North West Province as on 11 May

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Monday, 11 May 2020 is 50.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
District Breakdown
Cases
Bojanala District
35
Rustenburg Municipality
21
Madibeng Municipality
13
Moretele Municipality
01
DR. Kenneth Kaunda District
11
JB Marks Municipality
04
Matlosana Municipality
07
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
03
Mahikeng Municipality
03
DR. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
01
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
01
Unallocated
0
Deaths
01
Deaths
We are saddened to report that on Monday, 11 May 2020, the Province reported its first COVID-19 related death. The deceased is a 52 year old male from Rustenburg who presented with severe respiratory distress, hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. We express our deepest condolences to the family and appreciate the healthcare workers who treated the patient.
Recoveries
A total of 24 COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Sixteen recoveries are in Bojanala, five in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and two in Ngaka Modiri Molema and one in Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. We thank all our healthcare workers for their continued dedication and commitment to serve people of the North West Province.
Data harmonization
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West Health
