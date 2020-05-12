Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (12th May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

174 new confirmed cases (Reported from: 126 Muchinga; 29 Copperbelt; 14 Central; 5 N/Western; 0 Lusaka)

Tests in last 24hrs – 30 new; 338 validations (13,495 cumulative)

Cumulative cases – 441

Total recoveries – 117

Total deaths – 7

Active cases – 317

