Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update – 11 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of the 11th May 2020, 4 006 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 278 892 deaths have been reported from more than 210 countries/territories globally (WHO Situation report 112).

The Ministry would like to report that today, 740 rapid screening tests and 670 PCR tests were done in the public sector. Additionally, 94 rapid screening tests and 56 PCR tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 834 rapid screening tests and 726 PCR tests done today. One of the PCR tests done in Harare today was positive for COVID-19, whilst all the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19. More details on the latest case to be given in tomorrow's update.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has thirty-seven confirmed cases, including twelve recoveries and four deaths.

Cumulatively, a total of 12 498 rapid screening tests and 10 598 PCR diagnostic tests have been done to date.

Table 1. Distribution of PCR confirmed cases and their clinical status.

Province

No. of PCR confirmed cases

No. of recovered cases

No. deceased

Matabeleland North

1

1

0

Bulawayo

12

0

1

Harare

14

7

2

Mashonaland East

5

4

0

Mashonaland West

5

0

1

Total

37

12

4

The latest recoveries include 3 cases from Harare. These were confirmed through two consecutive PCR negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hrs apart in line with the WHO guidance.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene, always wear a face mask in public places and exercise social distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.