AGCO recasts vision to underscore its commitment to providing Sustainable High-Tech Solutions

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) (www.AGCOCorp.com), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, today announced it is highlighting its commitment to bringing farmers sustainable high-tech solutions by relaunching its vision.

“Our new vision—Sustainable high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world—better represents our thoughtful approach to helping our farmers and our business continually find better and more sustainable ways to raise the food people need, all around the world,” said Martin Richenhagen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO Corporation. “As the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day last month, we felt it was the right time to stress the importance of sustainability in our company’s vision.”

Agriculture is one of the most essential industries in the world. As the population grows to a projected 10 billion people by 2050, the potential impact agriculture can have on the health of our planet is tremendous. As a global leader in agriculture, AGCO has a responsibility to help ensure we make a positive impact for the farmers who use our solutions, the communities they feed and the environment we all share.

AGCO precision agriculture tools help farms and machines run more efficiently with lower inputs and higher yields. Sustainable productivity arises through technology, innovation and integrated solutions to grow more food and deliver higher farm income.

Environmental concerns are also driving society’s perception of agriculture, including animal welfare. AGCO is a market leader for cage-free egg equipment and creates solutions to reduce stress and maximize comfort while maintaining healthy animals and encouraging natural behavior.

In short, AGCO’s sustainable high-tech solutions enable farmers to do more with less.

Advanced farm machines require less fuel and need to make fewer passes in the field, reducing compacted soil and increasing soil fertility. Precision technology and agronomic solutions enable farmers to grow and harvest more per acre, making the most of our farmland. Better sprayer technology enables farmers to apply products only where needed, reducing inputs to grow healthy food. More efficient harvesting equipment means more crops are captured in the field, and better grain and seed storage mean more goes to market. Next-generation biosecurity, housing and feeding solutions mean safer, healthier and more productive conditions for swine and poultry.

“We don’t want to stop at meeting the needs of today’s farmers; we must support future generations,” added Eric Hansotia, Chief Operating Officer of AGCO Corporation. “We need to continuously bring to market high-tech solutions to support farmers in producing nutritious food while reducing resource and environmental impacts.”

