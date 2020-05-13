APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: As COVID-19 devastates already fragile health systems, over 6,000 additional children under five could die a day, without urgent action

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…

As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry

South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

An additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt routine services, UNICEF said today.

The estimate is based on an analysis by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, newly published in The Lancet Global Health journal. Based on the worst of three scenarios in 118 low- and middle-income countries, the analysis estimates that an additional 1.2 million under-five deaths could occur in just six months, due to reductions in routine health service coverage levels and an increase in child wasting.   These potential child deaths will be in addition to the 2.5 million children who already die before their 5th birthday every six months in the 118 countries included in the study, threatening to reverse nearly a decade of progress on ending preventable under-five mortality. Some 56,700 more maternal deaths could also occur in just six months, in addition to the 144,000 deaths that already take place in the same countries over a six-month period.   “Under a worst-case scenario, the global number of children dying before their fifth birthdays could increase for the first time in decades,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “We must not let mothers and children become collateral damage in the fight against the virus. And we must not let decades of progress on reducing preventable child and maternal deaths be lost.”   In countries with already weak health systems, COVID-19 is causing disruptions in medical supply chains and straining financial and human resources. Visits to health care centres are declining due to lockdowns, curfews and transport disruptions, and as communities remain fearful of infection. In a commentary to the Lancet report, UNICEF warns these disruptions could result in potentially devastating increases in maternal and child deaths.    The paper analyzes three scenarios for the impact of reductions in lifesaving interventions due to the crisis on child and maternal deaths. It warns that in the least severe scenario, where coverage is reduced around 15 per cent, there would be a 9.8 per cent increase in under-five child deaths, or an estimated 1,400 a day, and an 8.3 per cent increase in maternal deaths. In the worst-case scenario, where health interventions are reduced by around 45 per cent, there could be as much as a 44.7 per cent increase in under-five child deaths and 38.6 per cent increase in maternal deaths per month. These interventions range from family planning, antenatal and postnatal care, child delivery, vaccinations and preventive and curative services. The estimates show that if, for whatever reason, routine health care is disrupted and access to food is decreased, the increase in child and maternal deaths will be devastating. The greatest number of additional child deaths will be due to an increase in wasting prevalence among children, which includes the potential impact beyond the health system, and reduction in treatment of neonatal sepsis and pneumonia.   According to the modeling, and assuming reductions in coverage in the worst-case scenario, the 10 countries that could potentially have the largest number of additional child deaths are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda and United Republic of Tanzania. The 10 countries that are most likely to witness the highest excess child mortality rates under the worst-case scenario are: Djibouti, Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Mali, Malawi, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone and Somalia. Continued provision of life-saving services is critical in these countries.   In addition to the estimated potential rise in under-five and maternal deaths described in the Lancet Global Health Journal analysis, UNICEF is deeply alarmed by the other knock-on effects of the pandemic on children:

An estimated 77 per cent of children under the age of 18 worldwide – 1.80 billion out of 2.35 billion – were living in one of the 132 countries with stay-at-home policies, as of early May. Nearly 1.3 billion students – over 72 per cent – are out of school as a result of nationwide school closures in 177 countries.  40 per cent of the world’s population are not able to wash their hands with soap and water at home. Nearly 370 million children across 143 countries who normally rely on school meals for a reliable source of daily nutrition must now look to other sources as schools are shuttered. As of 14 April, over 117 million children in 37 countries may miss out on their measles vaccination as the pandemic causes immunization campaigns to stop to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

This week, UNICEF is launching #Reimagine, a global campaign to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children, especially the most vulnerable children – such as those affected by poverty, exclusion or family violence. Through the campaign, UNICEF is issuing an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to join UNICEF as we seek to respond, recover and reimagine a world currently besieged by the coronavirus:

Respond. We must act now to stop the disease from spreading, help the sick, and protect first responders on the frontlines risking their own lives to save others. Recover. Even when the pandemic slows, each country will have to continue to work to mitigate the knock-on effects on children and address the damage inflicted. Communities will also have to work together, and across borders to rebuild and prevent a return of the disease. Reimagine. If we have learned anything from COVID-19, it’s that our systems and policies must protect people, all the time, not just in the event of a crisis. As the world recovers from the pandemic, now is the time to lay the groundwork for building back better.

To kickstart the campaign, two of UNICEF’s valued partners – Pandora and ING – have both agreed to pledge a generous donation to show their part in answering the call to this appeal and to spur more donations from the public in the coming weeks.   “The COVID-19 crisis is a child rights crisis. We need an immediate-, medium- and long-term response that not only addresses the challenges created by the pandemic and its secondary impacts on children, but also outlines a clear version for building back a better world when the crisis finally recedes. For that, we need everyone’s ideas, resources, creativity and heart.” said Fore. “It is our shared responsibility today, to reimagine what the world will look like tomorrow.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Sierra Leone.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Uganda: The Permanent Secretary flags off non-medical items to institutional quarantine centers in 30 districts
Next articleCoronavirus – Uganda: 30 Quarantine Centers in Uganda recieve Non Medical Supplies
- Advertisement -
Videos

How African economies will reawaken from the COVID-19 nightmare

CNBC Africa -
The economic recovery of African economies post-Covid-19 will be slow but can be achieved with new ways of supporting intra-African trade instead of relying on global supply chains; as well as businesses adapting to new consumer behaviour patterns and digital transformation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Clement Chinaka, Managing Director for Old Mutual Rest Of Africa.
Read more
Videos

Oppenheimers’ billion rand for SA’s small businesses has been distributed

CNBC Africa -
The South African Future Trust Fund started by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer to provide financial relief on small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown has been exhausted. The fund has approved loans for 12,000 small businesses after receiving about 38,000 applications. Jonathan Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Uganda secures $491.5mn loan from IMF to address economic impact of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The International Monitory Fund executive board approved US$491.5 million under the Rapid Credit Facility, to help Uganda address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, According to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited there has been a marginal drop of in demand for electricity by 10 per cent since the country went into lock-down in March. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda

CNBC Africa -
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

New Gas Master Plan to boost Africa’s First Offshore Gas Mega Hub in the Gulf of Guinea

APO Africa Press Office -
Equatorial Guinea continues to lead the development of natural gas production and monetization in the Gulf of Guinea, with the award of a new contract for a new Gas Master Plan to support the ongoing development of its offshore Gas Mega Hub. In collaboration with Marathon Oil Corp and EG LNG, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) awarded a contract for the development of a Gas Master Plan to British company Gas Strategies on Tuesday. The work is part of the development of Equatorial Gu
Read more

Equatorial Guinea awards Contract to American Company Nexant for Methanol-to-Derivatives Plant

APO Africa Press Office -
The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) of Equatorial Guinea, in collaboration with the Atlantic Methanol Production Company (AMPCO), awarded American company Nexant the feasibility study for the construction of a new formaldehyde production plant in Punta Europa. The project is part of the Year of Investment and was previously agreed during a meeting last January between H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Mar
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update – 12 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that today, 219 rapid screening tests and 390 PCR tests were done in the public sector. Additionally, 152 rapid screening tests and 70 PCR tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 371 rapid screening tests and 460 PCR tests done today. All the PCR tests done today were negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-seven confirmed cases, including twelve recoveries and four deaths. Cumulatively, a total of 12 869 r
Read more

Coronavirus: Lesotho now has the first confirmed case of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health informs the Basotho nation and the entire Community living in Lesotho, that the country now has the first confirmed case of COVID-19. On the 09th May 2020, The Ministry conducted 81 (eighty one) tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia. On the 11th May 2020 the samples were shipped to NICD in the Republic of South Africa and results were obtained on the 12' May 2020. Eighty people tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 while ONE teste
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved