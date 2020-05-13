Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 13 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2,650; of these two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Two-Hundred-Sixty-Three (263). Both cases confirmed positive are male Ethiopian and they are 24 and 33 years old. One of them is Tigray region resident and a cross border truck driver and the other one is from Somali region (Jigjiga Quarantine Center).

The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

2

Contact with confirmed cases

0

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and travel history

0

Total

2

Furthermore. two (2) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-eight (108).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

41,689

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

2,650

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

2

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

148

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

2

Total recovered

108

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

263

The laboratory samples were collected from the Community, Non-Hotel Quarantine, Hotel Quarantine, Contact Tracing and Health Facilities.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore. we should:

• Maintain physical distancing

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors

