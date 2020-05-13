APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 May 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

Content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 737

Total recovered: 281

Deaths: 40

The spread of the positive cases by estates:

Nairobi: Embakasi (4) cases, Kamukunji (3) cases, Kibra (2) cases and KNH (1).

Mombasa: Mvita seven (7), Nyali one (1).

Kajiado: Namanga (3) cases

#KomeshaCorona updates.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

