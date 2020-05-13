Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total confirmed: 737
Total recovered: 281
Deaths: 40
The spread of the positive cases by estates:
Nairobi: Embakasi (4) cases, Kamukunji (3) cases, Kibra (2) cases and KNH (1).
Mombasa: Mvita seven (7), Nyali one (1).
Kajiado: Namanga (3) cases
