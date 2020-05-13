Coronavirus – Kenya: Total of 35, 432.samples tested so Far

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

We have in the last 24 hours tested 1516 samples, bringing the total of samples tested so far to 35, 432.

Out of the samples tested today, 22 people have tested positive for corona virus. 21 are Kenyans and one is a Ugandan National.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.