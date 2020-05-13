Coronavirus: Lesotho now has the first confirmed case of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health informs the Basotho nation and the entire Community living in Lesotho, that the country now has the first confirmed case of COVID-19. On the 09th May 2020, The Ministry conducted 81 (eighty one) tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

On the 11th May 2020 the samples were shipped to NICD in the Republic of South Africa and results were obtained on the 12' May 2020. Eighty people tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 while ONE tested POSITIVE for COVID-19. To date, we have sent 597 specimens for testing at NICD, 295 are negative and 301 are still pending results.

The Ministry of Health will continue to carry out active case finding through vigilant screening and testing all the suspected cases at all designated points of entry, at the health facilities and in the communities, as well as monitoring of those on home quarantine.

The Ministry also pleads with the public to calm down, be vigilant and maintain safety protocol to minimize the spread of the virus; that is wash hands with soap and water, observe coughing and sneezing etiquette, follow quarantine measures and adhere to the set terms of the lock-down and reduce the possible spread of the disease.

