Coronavirus – Niger: UNHCR Update Maradi Emergency – Nigerian refugees in Maradi region, May 2020

By Africa Press Office

27 000 Nigerian refugees arrived in Maradi Region

Since September 2018, non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western states has forced thousands of people to seek refuge in Maradi region, Niger. They were 23 000 in April 2020 only. The total number of biometrically registered and unregistered refugees in the region exceeds 63 000. In addition, repeated incursions of non-state armed groups in Niger have triggered the internal displacement of over 19,000 people. Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the region registered its first death on 7 May 2020. In total, only four cases have been confirmed. Maradi hospital has received its first testing unit.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2WucEeY

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate registration, protection, education, health, housing and access to WASH services. A key feature of the UNHCR response is the relocation of refugees to villages of opportunity away from the border, to ensure their safety and ease the pressure on host populations. This program also contributes to the development of rural areas which lack basic infrastructure and services, in line with the humanitarian-development nexus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

