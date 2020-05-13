Coronavirus – Nigeria: 146 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
146 new cases of COVID-19;
57-Lagos 27-Kano 10-Kwara 9-Edo 8-Bauchi 7-Yobe 4-Kebbi 4-Oyo 3-Katsina 3-Niger 2-Plateau 2-Borno 2-Sokoto 2-Benue 1-Gombe 1-Enugu 1-Ebonyi 1-Ogun 1-FCT 1-Rivers
4787 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 959
Deaths: 158
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)