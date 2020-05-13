Coronavirus – Seychelles: Extraordinary Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Intergovernmental Committee Meeting by Video Conferencing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Given the COVID 19 pandemic affecting the region and the world, the COMESA Secretariat decided to call for an extraordinary Intergovernmental Committee (IC) meeting, held on 12th May 2020, at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Among items discussed where measures to facilitate the movement of goods and services across the COMESA region during the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as solidarity and mitigation of austerity measures.

Ms. Amanda Padayachy, Director General for International Cooperation and Regional Integration Division at the Department of Foreign Affairs, headed the Seychelles delegation at the IC Meeting. Other delegates were Mr. Charles Morin, Chief Negotiator for Trade Agreements from the Trade Department, Mr. Jacques Belle, Director General for Protocol, Consular and Maritime Affairs Division at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Jean-Paul d’Offay, Director for Regional Integration and Mr. Marco Larsen, COMESA Desk Officer.

