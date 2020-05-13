Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 13thn May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logoTotal Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 387 Total number of deaths – 21 Active Cases – 49 Active cases at Isolation Centres – 269 Cumulative recoveries – 97 Number currently in quarantine – 2,238 Number discharged from quarantine – 2,264 Note: (New Active Cases for the 12th – 40; 13th – 9) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan
On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk said he’s not the “biggest fan” of Buffett, whose job is “boring” but “important.”
M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
Reviewing on Nigeria’s primary market auction
Traders were cautious ahead of today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, a Fixed Income Dealer at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…
As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
VFD Microfinance Bank on innovative banking in a COVID-19 world
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the Central Bank of Nigeria planned to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion across its formal and informal sectors by 2020. Managing Director and CEO, VFD Microfinance Bank, Zuby Emodi, joins CNBC Africa to discuss innovative banking and how Nigeria can achieve its set financial inclusion goals.
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 13 May 2020
New cases: 2 Active cases: 148 Critical: 0 New recovered: 2 Total recovered: 108 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 5 Total cases: 263Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UN Partners countering Pandemic-Related Hate and Xenophobia
As instances of hate speech, stigma, discrimination and xenophobia continue to rise as a result of COVID-19, the United Nations including the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and partners are working to ensure that solidarity prevails during the pandemic. Migrants and refugees are among those who have falsely been blamed and vilified for spreading the virus. When 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned home from South Africa, concerns grew that cross-border movements could potential
Ghana Bolsters Medicines Regulatory System, Guarantees Product Quality
Download logoGhana has strengthened its medicines regulatory system to ensure safety, quality and effectiveness of medical products manufactured, imported or distributed within the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced today. Ghana becomes the second country in the WHO African Region to attain regulatory system “Maturity Level 3” – the second-highest in the four-tiered WHO classification of national medicines regulatory systems. Evaluations of Ghana Food and
Coronavirus – Somalia: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia in support of COVID-19 response, flood relief efforts
Download logoHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered an aid flight to support the delivery of ventilators and other critical supplies as well as relief items to Somalia. The aid material forms part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVID-19 response and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) flood relief efforts in the country. The Mogadishu-bound flight carrying over 35 tons
