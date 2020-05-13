APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 13thn May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Read more
InsightsCNBC -

Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan

On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk said he’s not the “biggest fan” of Buffett, whose job is “boring” but “important.”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logoTotal Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 387 Total number of deaths – 21 Active Cases  – 49 Active cases at Isolation Centres – 269 Cumulative recoveries – 97 Number currently in quarantine –  2,238 Number discharged from quarantine – 2,264 Note: (New Active Cases for the 12th – 40; 13th – 9) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Chad’s storytellers take COVID-19 prevention messages off the grid
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (12 May 2020)
- Advertisement -
Videos

M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Reviewing on Nigeria’s primary market auction

CNBC Africa -
Traders were cautious ahead of today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, a Fixed Income Dealer at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
Read more
Videos

VFD Microfinance Bank on innovative banking in a COVID-19 world

CNBC Africa -
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the Central Bank of Nigeria planned to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion across its formal and informal sectors by 2020. Managing Director and CEO, VFD Microfinance Bank, Zuby Emodi, joins CNBC Africa to discuss innovative banking and how Nigeria can achieve its set financial inclusion goals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 13 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 2 Active cases: 148 Critical: 0 New recovered: 2 Total recovered: 108 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 5 Total cases: 263Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UN Partners countering Pandemic-Related Hate and Xenophobia

APO Africa Press Office -
As instances of hate speech, stigma, discrimination and xenophobia continue to rise as a result of COVID-19, the United Nations including the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and partners are working to ensure that solidarity prevails during the pandemic. Migrants and refugees are among those who have falsely been blamed and vilified for spreading the virus. When 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned home from South Africa, concerns grew that cross-border movements could potential
Read more

Ghana Bolsters Medicines Regulatory System, Guarantees Product Quality

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoGhana has strengthened its medicines regulatory system to ensure safety, quality and effectiveness of medical products manufactured, imported or distributed within the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced today. Ghana becomes the second country in the WHO African Region to attain regulatory system “Maturity Level 3” – the second-highest in the four-tiered WHO classification of national medicines regulatory systems. Evaluations of Ghana Food and
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia in support of COVID-19 response, flood relief efforts

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered an aid flight to support the delivery of ventilators and other critical supplies as well as relief items to Somalia. The aid material forms part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVID-19 response and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) flood relief efforts in the country. The Mogadishu-bound flight carrying over 35 tons
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved