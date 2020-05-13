Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (13 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed today: 49 Benadir: 26 South West: 9 Puntland: 8 Somaliland: 6
Male: 38 Female: 11 Recovery: 4 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 1,219 Total recoveries: 130 Total deaths: 52
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.