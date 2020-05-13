Coronavirus – South Africa: Environmental Health Guidelines to address Environmental Health-Related Questions when responding to COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

#COVID19 has an impact on the immediate environment due to its fast spread via droplets.

National Department of Health South Africa has developed environmental health guidelines to address environmental health-related questions and gaps when responding to #COVID19.

READ: https://bit.ly/3dGPPup

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).