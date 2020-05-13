APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Parliament pleased with Communications and Digital Technologies activities on Coronavirus Covid-19

By Africa Press Office

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the "profound impact" of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child's reading.
The Portfolio Committee on Communications has expressed its approval of the work of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in relation to its Covid-19 activities and also the amalgamation with the former Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services. To respond to the pandemic, the department encouraged the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to relax spectrum regulations to enable the temporary licensing of all available spectrum bands, including the unassigned high demand spectrum for the duration of the Covid-19 national disaster. Icasa complied and issued temporary spectrum licences to mobile network providers. The committee Chairperson, Mr Boyce Maneli, said that timeous service delivery by department and entities is commendable and should be emulated beyond the national state of disaster, in order to unlock potential market in the telecommunication space. However, Mr Maneli was of the view that the department did not provide an adequate progress report on the digital terrestrial television migration project. He indicated that the project team should be invited to brief the committee on this issue. The committee was pleased to hear that the South African Post Office has made its national address system available for the contact tracing database, which is used to track and trace individuals who may have been infected or may have been in direct contact with those who are infected with the coronavirus. The contact tracing database has been developed by the Council for Science and Industrial Research. Furthermore, the committee commended the department for the seamless transfer and placement of employees on the start-up structure of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, in line with Resolution 1 or 2019 of the Public Service Commission Bargaining Council and placement template agreed on with labour in the departmental task team (DTT).

Issued by:  Parliament of South Africa  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

In this episode of The Secret Formula the team travel to Soweto and the Western Cape to investigate how The Coca Cola Company are making a difference in terms of their waste management systems and encouragement of recycling. In these uncertain times of COVID-19 it's time to paint a brighter future on that blank canvas in front of us....
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC's Robert Frank takes a look at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and how f
As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rise across Africa, a former President of Ghana John Kufuor says fulfilling Africa's future agenda will require a transformation on the value our societies place on knowledge and expertise and in how we communicate and interact with one another. He also notes that Africa needs a clear determined strategy to support public interest media. He joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to share more insight on this discussion....
South Africa's government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That's the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country's ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Download logoAngola's minister of finance H.E Vera Daves signed on April 22nd a ministerial order suspending the implementation of all contracts signed under the Public Investment Programme whose source of funding has not yet been definitively secured. This is one of a number of emergency measures, including a freeze in public sector hiring that was announced in recent weeks in response to the oil price crash and the expected reduction in government revenue for 2020. Minister Daves's
146 new cases of COVID-19; 57-Lagos 27-Kano 10-Kwara 9-Edo 8-Bauchi 7-Yobe 4-Kebbi 4-Oyo 3-Katsina 3-Niger 2-Plateau 2-Borno 2-Sokoto 2-Benue 1-Gombe 1-Enugu 1-Ebonyi 1-Ogun 1-FCT 1-Rivers 4787 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 959 Deaths: 158 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
New cases - 1 Total confirmed cases - 58 Total active cases - 31 Total recovered - 24 Total number of tests conducted - 1368 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Update: A total of 369 697 #COVID19 tests have been conducted to date, of which 13 630 were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 698 new cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. Break the cycle of disease, clean hands save lives.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
