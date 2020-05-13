Coronavirus – Uganda: 30 Quarantine Centers in Uganda recieve Non Medical Supplies

Equatorial Guinea continues to lead the development of natural gas production and monetization in the Gulf of Guinea, with the award of a new contract for a new Gas Master Plan to support the ongoing development of its offshore Gas Mega Hub. In collaboration with Marathon Oil Corp and EG LNG, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) awarded a contract for the development of a Gas Master Plan to British company Gas Strategies on Tuesday. The work is part of the development of Equatorial Gu