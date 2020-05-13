Coronavirus – Uganda: 30 Quarantine Centers in Uganda recieve Non Medical Supplies

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Each centre will receive;
– 50 mattresses
– 50 blankets
– 50 pairs of bedsheets
– 500kgs of maize flour
– 15 cartons of wheat flour
– 50 pieces of washing basins
– 40 litres of cooking oil
– 250kgs of beans
– 14kgs of salt
– 250kgs of sugar
– 30 cartons of drinking water
– 4 cartons of washing soap
– 2 cartons of bathing soap
– 15 litres of Jik
– 20 litres of hand sanitizers
– 150 pairs of hand gloves
– 30 pieces of nose masks
– 160 liters of detergents
– 250kgs of rice
