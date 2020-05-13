Coronavirus – Uganda: Medical Kits donation for COVID-19 by National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Fellowship Churches

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Fellowship Churches donated Personal Protective Equipment kits, Paper kits and N95-Niosh masks worth UGX 3.1Bn. “This is a great boost to our response” Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine said while receiving the donation. #STAYSAFEUG

