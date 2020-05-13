Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (13th May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New: 5 confirmed cases (Reported from: Lusaka); 7 recoveries (Lusaka)
Tests in last 24hrs – 432 (13,872 cumulative)
Cumulative cases – 446
Total recoveries – 124
Total deaths – 7
Active cases – 315
