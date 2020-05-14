APO
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 May 2020, 6 pm EAT

By Africa Press Office

SA relaxes restrictions on all e-Commerce goods except liquor & alcohol, these are the details…

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has relaxed restrictions on a wide range of e-Commerce goods
Why The United States Unemployment System Is Failing

Many of the over 36 million people who filed unemployment claims have not yet received benefits. In fact, only 29% of unemployed Americans received benefits in March. The original design of the Unemployment Insurance system was not created to sustain
Long4Life's plan to manage tomorrow

As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (73,176) deaths (2,496), and recoveries (25,462) by region:

Central (6,835 cases; 263 deaths; 2,043 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (221; 0; 12), Chad (372; 42; 78), Congo (341; 11; 53), DRC (1,242; 50; 157), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (1,004; 9; 162), sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4)

Eastern (7,167; 225; 2,498): Comoros (17; 1; 7), Djibouti (1,268; 3; 900), Eritrea (39; 0; 38), Ethiopia (272; 5; 108), Kenya (758; 42; 284), Madagascar (230; O; 108), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (287; 0; 164), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,284; 53; 135), South Sudan (203; 0; 2), Sudan (1,818; 90; 198), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (139; 0; 55)

Northern (24,389; 1,317; 9,559): Algeria (6,253; 522; 3,058), Egypt (10,431; 556; 2,486), Libya (64; 3; 28), Mauritania (16; 2; 6), Morocco (6,593; 189; 3,222), Tunisia (1,032; 45; 759)

Southern (13.208; 238; 5,036): Angola (45; 2; 14), Botswana (24; 1; 17), Eswatini (187; 2; 51), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (63; 3; 24), Mozambique (107; 0; 35), Namibia (16; 0; 13), south Africa (12,074; 219; 4,745), Zambia (654; 7; 124), Zimbabwe (37; 4; 13)

Western (21,577; 453; 6,326): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (773; 51; 592), cape Verde (315; 2; 67), cote d'Ivoire (1,912; 24; 902), Gambia (23; 1; 10), Ghana (5,408; 24; 514), Guinea (2,374; 14; 856), Guinea-Bissau (836; 3; 26), Liberia (213; 20; 101), Mali (758; 44; 412), Niger (860; 49; 658), Nigeria (4,971; 164; 1,070), Senegal (2,189; 23; 842), Sierra Leone (387; 21; 97), Togo (219; 11; 96)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Long4Life’s plan to manage tomorrow

As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Penetrating Africa’s internet market through the sea

Tech companies from Asia, Europe and Africa have teamed up with Facebook to build one of the largest subsea cable projects in the world. The project, called 2Africa seeks to penetrate Africa’s internet market, where less than a quarter of its population of 1.3 billion people have internet connectivity. Kojo Boakye, Public Policy Director, Facebook Africa joins CNBC Africa more.
COVID-19: How SA’s R200bn loan scheme for SMMEs work

With funding from the Oppenheimers' one billion rand relief fund for small businesses dried up, SMMEs in need of financial help to stay in business can now turn to the national R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, which opened yesterday. Richard Wainwright, new Chairman of BASA and CEO of Investec joins CNBC Africa on how the scheme will work and which businesses qualify to apply.
COVID-19: WHO Africa head Moeti stands firm over Madagascar medicine.

“Rather be killed by an African drug than a western vaccine."
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (14th May 2020)

New Cases: 0 Total Confirmed Cases: 63 Total Active Cases: 36 Total Recovered: 24 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 1621 Total Deaths: 3 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 could deepen food insecurity, malnutrition in Africa

Download logoThe World Health Organization (WHO) today expressed concern at the potential impact of COVID-19 on food security, which is likely to exacerbate the already considerable burden of malnutrition in Africa. The impact of the disease is expected to be greater among those grappling with food scarcity and malnutrition, while widespread food insecurity will likely increase due to movement restrictions. “COVID-19 is unfolding in Africa against a backdrop of worrying levels of hunger
In African communities, ‘there is no COVID-19 for a particular religion’

Download logoUsing lessons learned from building health-competent faith communities and responding to the HIV and AIDS epidemic, African church leaders are doing their best to help their communities cope with the novel coronavirus. They are relying, in part, on practical guides and community-friendly reflections developed by the World Council of Churches (WCC) Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy Programme. In southern Africa, the response to COVID-19 is laden with shortages of foo
Coronavirus – South Sudan: Tens of thousands of people at-risk as COVID-19 reaches crowded Juba displacement camp

Download logoHow can you observe physical distancing when you must fit three people under a mosquito net made for one person to protect yourself from malaria? In Juba, the capital of South Sudan, nearly 30,000 people live side-by-side in a sprawling camp known as a “protection of civilian” (PoC) site.  They fled their homes to escape war and the camp is their only home. But now, Covid-19 has arrived in the camp. “We are seeing a big increase in cases across the count
