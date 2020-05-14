Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (14th May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
COVID-19 National Response Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)
Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases
408
Total number of deaths
26
Active New Cases
21
Active cases at Isolation Centres
285
Cumulative recoveries: 97
Number currently in quarantine: 2,222
Number discharged from quarantine: 2,303
For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.