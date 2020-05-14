Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (14th May 2020)

Download logoThe Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga will convene a special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) to consider progress made towards the reopening of schools. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider the work done by provinces this week including taking deliveries of the COVID-19 Essentials required as preconditions for the reopening of schools. In a meeting held on Monday provinces reported that they were at various stages of readiness and th