Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics (14th May 2020)

208 New confirmed cases reported from 196 Nakonde, 12 Chirundu

Tests in the last 24 hours: 903 (15,487 Cumulative)

Cumulative Cases: 654

Total Recoveries: 124

Total Deaths: 7

Active Cases: 523

