APO
Updated:

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to host defensive drills webinar for coaches

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda is finding home grown solutions to the COVID-19 crisis

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Development bank of Rwanda earns B+ Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has for the first time rated Development Bank of Rwanda at B+, reflecting the bank’s stable outlook. The rating also demonstrates BRD’s ability to raise external financing in case of need. Vincent Ngirikiringo, the bank's Chief Finance Officer joined CNBC Africa and shared an update on the 3 year $24.42 million recapitalisation plan by the government.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian equities market wrap

Christian Ezeagu, Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for recap of today's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) will host an interactive training and education session on Friday 15 May 2020.

This is the third in a series of webinars that have been organized by the KRU as it strives to continue with its training and education activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen sport grind to halt in many corners of world, Kenya included. This webinar, which targets coaches from the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Nationwide leagues will focus on defensive skills and tactics, and will be conducted by Pine Pienaar, Defense Coach at South African Super Rugby franchise Blue Bulls. Pienaar CV Head coach Cheetahs Vodacom Cup 2008-2010 Head coach Blue Bulls Currie Cup 2011-2013 Defence coach Bulls Superrugby 2013-2017 Defence coach Bulls Superrugby 2019-

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Previous articleALERT: Criminals Prey on Lack of Cyber Security Culture in Africa: Discover what to do about this from a virtual security culture event this June 11
Next articleA second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
- Advertisement -
Videos

Nigerian equities market wrap

CNBC Africa -
Christian Ezeagu, Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for recap of today's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Read more
Videos

FDC forecasts 0.69% rise in Nigeria’s inflation to 12.95% in April

CNBC Africa -
Financial Derivatives say they expect a 0.69 per cent rise in Nigeria’s headline inflation to 12.95 per cent year-on-year this April. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown their inflation expectations.
Read more
Coronavirus

A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns

CNBC -
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Read more
Doing Business in Rwanda

How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow

CNBC Africa -
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of 21 Kenyan cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoDistribution of 21 Kenyan cases; 12 cases are from Mombasa, 4 from Kajiado, 4 from Nairobi, 1 from Uasin Gishu. This brings the total number of those who have tested positive to 758; Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Total Number of Recoveries from Covid-19 are 284

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, we have discharged 3 people from hospital. This now brings to 284 the total number of recoveries from Covid-19. We thank our healthcare workers for this achievement.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to host defensive drills webinar for coaches

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) will host an interactive training and education session on Friday 15 May 2020. This is the third in a series of webinars that have been organized by the KRU as it strives to continue with its training and education activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen sport grind to halt in many corners of world, Kenya included. This webinar, which targets coaches from the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Nationwide leagues w
Read more

ALERT: Criminals Prey on Lack of Cyber Security Culture in Africa: Discover what to do about this from a virtual security culture event this...

APO Africa Press Office -
The African organisation must embed security into its culture in order to thrive. This fact is recognised by security and management professionals on the continent as highlighted by the Forrester Consulting study entitled The Rise of Security Culture. The study found that 94% of respondents felt a security culture is essential for business success. It’s also critical for reputation, process, governance, risk and compliance. A security culture is also the final moment that determines whethe
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved