APO
Updated:

Total Deal Catalyst for Uganda Oil, COVID-19 Should Not Delay Upstream final investment decision (FID) (by Thomas Hedley, Field Editor, Africa Oil & Power)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Read more
Doing Business in RwandaCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow

Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade

The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Thomas Hedley, Field Editor, Africa Oil & Power 

Hosted under the theme ‘Taking Advantage of Opportunities in Uganda’s Oil & Gas Sector,’ an Africa Oil & Power (https://www.AfricaOilandPower.com/) webinar yesterday highlighted the domestic and regional opportunities associated with the Uganda Lake Albert project, oil and gas exploration, and associated services and infrastructure including the $3.5-billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline project. 

Speakers included Hon. Dr. Elly Karuhanga, Chairman of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum; Gilbert Kamuntu, Chief Commercial Officer, Uganda National Oil Company; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and Brian Muriuki, MD and Country Chair of Shell Ghana.

Uganda’s oil and gas sector potential was revealed in 2006 and 2007 when sizeable amounts of oil were discovered in Lake Albert on the remote western edge of the country, by Tullow Oil.

On 23 April 2020, Total announced it had signed a deal with Tullow Oil to acquire its long-standing stakes in the Uganda Lake Albert project for $575 million. With Tullow’s exit, the joint venture partners are now Total and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

Hon. Dr. Elly Karuhanga expressed: “This deal brings a lot of hope to the Ugandan oil and gas sector, which was first put in light upon first discoveries in 2006. It is amazing to see Total sign [a deal of] over half a million [dollars] at times when the oil prices are so low. We are grateful for the vote of confidence and are excited about what lies ahead.”

This milestone takes Uganda closer to a long-awaited final investment decision on the Lake Albert Project (Tilenga project) which is associated with the $3.5-billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline project. The Tilenga project comprises oil exploration, a crude oil processing plant, underground pipelines, and infrastructure in the Buliisa and Nwoya districts of Uganda.

In the midst of COVID-19, Total’s announcement surprised many as most operators are currently looking to save costs rather than invest in new projects. Brian Muriuki stated: “I don’t believe COVID-19 will delay the final investment decision on this project, given the long-term perspective. However, the project execution and associated timelines may be at risk of delays due to the potential difficulty to mobilize people and put together a strong workforce, depending on how long COVID-19 lasts and how we can contain it.”

A key aspect of Uganda’s nascent oil and gas industry is the East African Crude Oil Pipeline from Holma in Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania. Stakeholders are hoping the Total transaction will accelerate development. Front end engineering and design works have been finalized as well as environmental and social impact assessments, both in Tanzania and in Uganda. The pipeline route has been traced and the land acquisition process is well understood. According to Gilbert Kamuntu, “The remaining steps mainly include the suite of commercial agreements that surround. There will be no change to the project following Total’s announcement. We will reach final investment decision imminently and start project execution”.

The planned Holma refinery is expected to produce 30,000 barrels per day on commissioning to reach a maximum production of 60,000 barrels per day in subsequent phases. “Total’s announcement has boosted confidence of investors involved in the refinery project, as they can now foresee first oil.” said Dr. Karuhanga.

Despite progress, concerns remain regarding sector recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. On the question of exploration contract renegotiation, Gilbert Kamantu said: “Governments take a prudent approach to renegotiating product and sharing agreements as they are the basis to operators’ strategy right from the start. Although we are currently in a COVID-19 situation, a production and sharing contract is a 25-year-long agreement so we can’t go ahead and change the terms on a punctual situation. The [Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development] of Uganda is considering negotiating extension of periods in order to provide relief to the companies.”

Uganda currently has an ongoing licensing round which was launched in September 2019 and will close in September 2020. The round includes five blocks for a total acreage reaching 5,000 square kilometres.

Further discussions around the impact of the pandemic touched on the opportunity for African companies to fill the vacuum. As a local content advocate, NJ Ayuk called on African executives: “This is a great time for domestic companies to step up. The real economic impact on major projects will come from local companies, skill transfer, and partnerships with global players. We need to start building on joint ventures, and build capacity in the long-term. Cost implications of this model are obviously a factor to consider. Such local content growth can be costly. However, this stance can be an enabler for the economy across sectors. We should quickly negotiate local content parameters in order to get the project moving forward, without being dogmatic. Local engineers, welders, pipeline management companies, must be proactive and engage with project leaders right now.”

The World Bank expects Uganda to grow at a rate of over 10 percent per annum from oil production and related activity, sending a message to investors that there are immense opportunities for comparatively high returns in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, despite the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

link to the Webinar: https://bit.ly/2T18lFR

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleHow SA’s agricultural sector is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Next articleCOVID-19 worsens Zim’s economic challenges
- Advertisement -
Analyst Interviews

Oil prices rise as COVID-19 lock-downs start to ease

CNBC Africa -
Oil prices have climbed up in recent times driven by relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lock-downs in some countries which have allowed some businesses and factories to resume operations.
Read more
Coronavirus

Memorandum shows SAA administrators will not sell assets without involving govt

Monique Vanek -
Administrators at state-owned South African Airways (SAA) will not sell assets for an interim period without involving the government, a memorandum signed by one of the administrators and the public enterprises ministry showed.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Africa: How have African leaders responded to the pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19 exactly three months ago today, when Egypt recorded its index case on the 14th of February. So how have African leaders responded to the pandemic? Oulie Keita, Francophone West Africa Director at One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation releases 2019 Annual Development Effectiveness Report

APO Africa Press Office -
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, today released its 2019 Annual Development Effectiveness Report (ADER).  In 2019, ITFC approved US$5.8 billion trade financing, a 12% increase from the previous year, to advance trade in member countries. Of this, US$5 billion was disbursed towards improving the livelihoods of millions of people in line with the institution’s overarching goal to realise t
Read more

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8m for immediate COVID-19 relief efforts across Africa and the Middle East

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoStandard Chartered (https://www.SC.com/) today announced donations totalling USD11,8 million to the Red Cross, UNICEF and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Government Partners providing emergency relief in countries across Africa and the Middle East impacted by COVID-19. The donations will contribute to programmes providing urgent medical support and the protection and education of vulnerable children, as well as other efforts to ensure the health, safety and prot
Read more

Wilson to Become Official Game Ball of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe National Basketball Association (NBA) (https://www.NBA.com/) and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced a multiyear global partnership today that will make Wilson the official game ball of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League (BAL). The partnership will tip off at different times by league. The NBA Wilson game ball will first be used during the league’s 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.
Read more

COVID-19 response must target African agriculture and the rural poor (by Olusegun Obasanjo and Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe)

APO Africa Press Office -
By Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, former Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Africa has so far escaped the worst health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the continent looks like it could be the worst hit from the economic fallout of the crisis: 80 million Africans could be pushed into extreme poverty if action is not taken. And disruptions in food systems raise the prospect of more
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved