APO
Updated:

Wilson to Become Official Game Ball of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How will Africa’s universities emerge from the depths of COVID-19?

According to The Economist, in 2019, 8m or 9% of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa attended tertiary education, including vocational colleges and universities. That is almost double the 4% that did so in 2000. With the cases of COVID-19 rising on the continent and several countries in lockdown how will this change?
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why are stock buybacks controversial? | CNBC Explains

As the stock market falls to historic lows, the practice of stock buybacks is facing extra scrutiny from central banks. So why are buybacks controversial? ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Most of SA to move to #level3lockdown by end of May

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening said the country is preparing for a further easing and gradual reopening of the economy.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (https://www.NBA.com/) and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced a multiyear global partnership today that will make Wilson the official game ball of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The partnership will tip off at different times by league. The NBA Wilson game ball will first be used during the league’s 75th anniversary season in 2021-22. The other debuts will be during the 2022 WNBA season, 2021-22 NBA G League season, 2021 NBA 2K League season and the inaugural BAL season.

“This partnership with Wilson returns us to our roots as we plan for the future,” said Salvatore LaRocca, NBA President, Global Partnerships. “We were partners for 37 seasons dating back to when Wilson manufactured the first official NBA basketballs in 1946, and we look forward to growing the game of basketball together.”

“Our commitment to growing the game of basketball on the global stage is at the heart of Wilson and our new partnership with the NBA,” said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Basketball. “Our passion for this game and the league runs incredibly deep, as does our history with it. And as we start this new chapter in the game, our focus and energy will be on supporting the league and the players, coaches and fans with the most advanced, high-performance game basketballs possible.”

Wilson will manufacture the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League game balls using the same materials, eight-panel configuration and performance specifications as current game balls and will also source the same leather currently used in the NBA. The NBA and its players will work jointly with Wilson to develop and approve the new game ball.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

About the NBA: The NBA (https://www.NBA.com/)  is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League.  The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents.  NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories.  NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass.  The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.8 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms.  Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Wilson: Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co (https://www.Wilson.com), a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high performance sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. Wilson is the provider of the Global Game Basketball of FIBA 3×3, the official Game Basketball of the National Basketball League of Australia, the official Game Basketball of the National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA), and the official Game Basketball of the Basketball Champions League in Europe. The Company brings more than a century of innovation in basketball to every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information

Previous articleHow will Africa’s universities emerge from the depths of COVID-19?
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

SouthBridge Group CEO on COVID-19 impact on African economies

CNBC Africa -
Andrew Alli, CEO of SouthBridge Group spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the impact of Covid-19 on African economies and investment opportunities post the pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

CNBC Africa -
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis

CNBC Africa -
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery

CNBC -
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The ELMA Group of Foundations Commits ZAR 2 Billion to COVID-19 Response in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
The ELMA Group of Foundations (https://www.ELMAPhilanthropies.org/) has announced a commitment of ZAR 2 billion to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on under-resourced and vulnerable communities in Africa. A minimum of ZAR 500 million of this commitment is for South Africa, and includes an immediate contribution by The ELMA South Africa Foundation (https://bit.ly/3dMnKSF) of ZAR 250 million to The South African Solidarity Response Fund (https://bit.ly/2LrVXuE). The remaining ZAR 250 mi
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (69,947) deaths (2,410), and recoveries (24,224)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (69,947) deaths (2,410), and recoveries (24,224) by region: Central (6,290 cases; 245 deaths; 1,978 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,689; 125; 1,524), Central African Republic (197; 0; 12), Chad (357; 40; 76), Congo (341; 11; 53), DRC (1,169; 50; 148), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (863; 9; 137), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4). Eastern (6,874; 212; 2,453): Comoros (17; 1; 7), Djibouti (1,268; 3; 900), Eritrea (3
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 13th May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 5 Total confirmed cases - 63 Total active cases - 36 Total recovered - 24 Total number of tests conducted - 1476 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Liberia: Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and UNICEF partner to support 600,000 people against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and UNICEF rollout their plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia throughout an awareness campaign and provision of hygiene items in eight counties, Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Bomi, Grand Bassa, Nimba and Bong. Over nine month and through utilizing well trained and equipped 510 community mobilizers and youth, the campaign will reach out to 600,000 people in the eight counties with messaging on prevention of the v
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved