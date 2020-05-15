APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian fixed income & Fx market watch

Traders say despite Thursday's OMO Auction, the market witnessed low liquidity at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window as market participants continue to bid for their matured obligations. Olugbenga Sonaike, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to review activity at the Fixed Income and FX market this week....
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Nigeria, North South Power ink concession agreement for 30MW hydro plant

Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu says the Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Gurara 30 megawatts hydropower plant with North-South Power Company.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City

Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (75,530) deaths (2,559), and recoveries (27,227) by region:

Central (7,102 cases; 271 deaths; 2,123 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (221; 0; 12), Chad (399; 46; 83), Congo (341; 11; 53), DRC (1,299; 51; 212), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,104; 10; 182), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4)

Eastern (7,350; 226; 2,522): Comoros (17; 1; 7), Djibouti (1,284; 3; 905), Eritrea (39; 0; 38), Ethiopia (272; 5; 108), Kenya (758; 42; 284), Madagascar (230; 0; 108), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (287; 0; 168), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,284; 53; 135), South Sudan (203; 0; 2), Sudan (1,964; 91; 205), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (160; 0; 63)

Northern (24,990; 1,340; 9,898): Algeria (6,442; 529; 3,158), Egypt (10,829; 571; 2,626), Libya (64; 3; 28), Mauritania (16; 2; 6), Morocco (6,607; 190; 3,310), Tunisia (1,032; 45; 770)

Southern (13,884; 257; 5,974): Angola (48; 2; 14), Botswana (24; 1; 17), Eswatini (187; 2; 51), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (63; 3; 24), Mozambique (115; 0; 42), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (12,739; 238; 5,676), Zambia (654; 7; 124), Zimbabwe (37; 4; 13)

Western (22,204; 465; 6,710): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (773; 51; 592), Cape Verde (315; 2; 67), Cote d'Ivoire (1,971; 24; 930), Gambia (23; 1; 10), Ghana (5,530; 24; 674), Guinea (2,473; 15; 895), Guinea-Bissau (913; 3; 26), Liberia (215; 20; 105), Mali (779; 46; 436), Niger (876; 50; 677), Nigeria (5,162; 167; 1,180), Senegal (2,189; 23; 842), Sierra Leone (408; 26; 97), Togo (238; 11; 96)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Libya: UNHCR provides emergency assistance to thousands in Libya as continued conflict and COVID-19 create more hardship
Next articleOp-Ed: Rumours of a CFA franc devaluation in West & Central Africa dispelled
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City

CNBC Africa -
Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How COVID-19 is transforming the way learning institutions operate

CNBC Africa -
Due to schools and universities having to physically close its doors during the Covid-19 lockdown, learning is now being done on e-learning platforms and the demand for digital educational solutions has significantly increased.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Nando’s SA CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Most people on social media created a stir when Peri-Peri chicken chain Nando’s announced that it would not be opening during level 4 lock-down, joining in with its counterparts who were operating for deliveries only. However, since last week some of its stores have opened for deliveries and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the Covid-19 impact on its business is Michael Cathie, CEO of Nando’s SA.
Read more
CEO Interviews

The growth of e-commerce during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Digital transactions will change the future of consumer behaviour post-Covid-19 and one of many concerns, is that of online security. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Libya: UNHCR provides emergency assistance to thousands in Libya as continued conflict and COVID-19 create more hardship

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Amidst deteriorating security conditions, as well as restrictions on movement due to COVID19, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has provided emergency assistance to some 3,500 refugees and internally displaced Libyans during the last two weeks. The assistance package helped some 1,600 urban re
Read more

Plug social protection gaps in developing countries to prevent future crises, International Labour Organization (ILO) says

APO Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 crisis has exposed devastating gaps in social protection coverage in developing countries, and recovery will only be sustained and future crises prevented if they can transform their ad hoc crisis response measures into comprehensive social protection systems, according to new analysis from the International Labour Organization (ILO) (www.ILO.org). Two briefing papers released by the ILO warn that the current gaps in social protection could compromise recovery plans, expose mil
Read more

Coronavirus: South African Remarks at the Second Extraordinary G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting on 14 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSouth Africa today gave its support to a package of trade and investment measures to address the Covid-19 challenges faced across the world, adopted by Ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) countries. These measures include the need to expand productive capacity of essential goods and services, including pharmaceuticals, medical and other health-related products as well as agricultural products.         South African Minister of Trade, In
Read more

Stephen Curry, Candace Parker, Wendell Carter Jr., Doris Burke, Rick Carlisle, Doc Rivers and Dawn Staley to join Virtual Jr. NBA Leadership Conference powered...

APO Africa Press Office -
WHO: NBA (www.NBA.com) Commissioner Adam Silver, three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry, WNBA Champion   Candace Parker, Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas, ESPN Analyst Doris Burke, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, University of South Carolina head coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, Sacramento Kings assistant coach and former WNBA player Lindsey Harding, former U.S. Surgeon Gene
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved