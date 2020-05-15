APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15th May 2020, 6 pm EAT

By Africa Press Office

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
How Covid-19 Testing Works

There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
What lies ahead for SA’s hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?

DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (75,891) deaths (2,571), and recoveries (27,455) by region:

Central (7,152 cases; 275 deaths; 2,157 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (221; 0; 12), Chad (399; 46; 83), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,299; 51; 212), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,104; 10; 182), Sao Tome a Principe (235; 7; 4)

Eastern (7,449; 231; 2,561): Comoros (17; 1; 7), Djibouti (1,309; 4; 935), Eritrea (39; 0; 38), Ethiopia (287; 5; 112), Kenya (781; 45; 284), Madagascar (238; 0; 112), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (287; 0; 168), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,284; 53; 135), South Sudan (231; 1; 3), Sudan (1,964; 91; 205), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (160; 0; 63)

Northern (25,006; 1,340; 9,971): Algeria (6,442; 529; 3,158), Egypt (10,829; 571; 2,626), Libya (64; 3; 28), Mauritania (16; 2; 6), Morocco (6,623; 190; 3,383), Tunisia (1,032; 45; 770)

Southern (13,898; 257; 6,002): Angola (48; 2; 14), Botswana (24; 1; 17), Eswatini (187; 2; 51), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (63; 3; 24), Mozambique (115; 0; 42), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (12,739; 238; 5,676), Zambia (668; 7; 152), Zimbabwe (37; 4; 13)

Western (22,386; 468; 6,764): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (780; 51; 595), Cape Verde (326; 2; 67), Cöte d'Ivoire (1,971; 24; 930), Gambia (23; 1; 10), Ghana (5,530; 24; 674), Guinea (2,473; 15; 895), Guinea-Bissau (913; 3; 26), Liberia (219; 20; 108), Mali (779; 46; 436), Niger (876; 50; 677), Nigeria (5,162; 167; 1,180), Senegal (2,310; 25; 890), Sierra Leone (447; 27; 97), Togo (238; 11; 96)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Baby City gets new parents in R430mn deal

It’s the end of an era for the Aronaff family business Baby City, but the birth of a new one for pharma retailer Dis-Chem. After 26 years of operating the one-stop baby shop, the Aronaff family have agreed to sell all 33 Baby City stores to Dis-Chem for R430m. Michel Aronoff, Managing Director of Baby City joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Rumours of a CFA franc devaluation in West & Central Africa dispelled

“There has been considerable uncertainty and speculation about the capacity of both the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Waemu) and the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa’s (Cemac) to absorb these shocks and to protect the value of their respective regional currency pegs to the euro,” writes economist, George Ott.
COVID-19: What Eswatini is doing to support its businesses

As the Kingdom of Eswatini moves to gradually reopen its economy from its Covid-19 lockdown, the landlocked country has announced new measures to support businesses hard hit by the pandemic. These include relief of R90m for SMME’s, tax deferments and waiving penalties on late debt. Eswatini’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade, Hon. Manqoba Khumalo joins CNBC Africa for more.
How small businesses can bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis

Almost 90 per cent of African small businesses fear they may not survive the COVID-19 crisis, and need access to practical tools and support to prevent financial loss, according to a recent survey of entrepreneurs by the African Management Institute but could there be a silver lining for the survival of small businesses. CNBC Africa spoke to serial entrepreneur, Henri Nyakarundi for more.
