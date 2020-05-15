Coronavirus – Eswatini: One-month extension of the National Emergency in Eswatini

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced a one-month extension of the National Emergency in Eswatini with effect from 19th May. “This is aimed at strengthening all the mechanisms and processes of tackling the scourge of COVID-19 to protect Emaswati”

