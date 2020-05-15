Coronavirus – Kenya: Govt announce 21 new cases of COVID-19 Nairobi , Thursday May 14, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government has tested 1,486 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 21 people have tested positive of coronavirus bringing the total number in the country to 758.

All the 21 cases are Kenyans , Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health announced today at the press briefing at Afya House.

The youngest of the new case is 7 years old and the oldest is 79 years while 14 are male and 7 are female. Four of this number are truck drivers who were tested at the Namanga border, she disclosed.

Out of the same samples, the CAS added that 8 individuals who are truck drivers from Tanzania also tested positive and were referred back to Tanzania. Seven were at the Namanga Border and one at the Isebania Border.

The 21 Kenyan cases are distributed in various counties. 12 cases are from Mombasa, 4 from Kajiado, 4 from Nairobi and 1 from Uasin Gishu.

In Mombasa, 5 cases are from Likoni, 4 cases from Mvita, 2 cases from Jomvu and 1 case from Nyali. So far the government has tested 36,918 samples in the country.

In Kajiado, 3 cases are from Namanga Border Point, and one case is from Loitoktok while in Nairobi 2 cases are from Eastleigh, and 2 cases are from Kibra. Uasin Gishu has one case from Turbo.

Today, the government also announced that it has discharged 3 people from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 284 .

However, the CAS also announced the death of 2 patients, both from Nairobi County, bringing to total number 42 of those who have succumbed to the disease

Ag. Director General for Health Services Dr. Patrick Amoth added that the Covid-19 virus is likely to be endemic and hence there is need for the country to adapt to live with the virus in consideration of the simple measures in place.

Lifting of restrictions he noted, will be gradual , based on science and information form the people who have been doing modelling.

“we want to avert the upsurge of this disease, and to do that we will have to be able to study and make proper decisions moving forward,” he argued.

