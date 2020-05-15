Coronavirus – Nigeria: 193 new cases of COVID-19

Download logoA spate of recent attacks on hospitals, ports and airports in Libya are further weakening the country’s already fragile ability to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, warns the IRC. As Tripoli was hit by shelling once again this morning, the city’s Central Hospital was damaged by shrapnel and 14 civilians were injured in similar attacks that impacted residential areas of the city. Tripoli Central Hospital is one of the city’s largest - and is key to the country’s