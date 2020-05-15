Coronavirus – Nigeria: 193 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
193 new cases of COVID-19
58-Lagos 46-Kano 35-Jigawa 12-Yobe 9-FCT 7-Ogun 5-Plateau 5-Gombe 4-Imo 3-Edo 3-Kwara 3-Borno 1-Bauchi 1-Nasarawa 1-Ondo
5162 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged 1180
Deaths: 167
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo