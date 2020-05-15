APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Somalia’s COVID-19 Response: More needed for persons with disabilities during pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Distell’s Richard Rushton on Covid-19 regulations & the impact of illicit alcohol sales

Alcoholic drinks maker Distell reported that its full year headline earnings may drop between 60 and 80 per cent due to the Covid-19 impact on its business.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Is Kenya plunging further into a debt trap?

With many African countries reaching out to international bodies for some form of financial assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, does this pose a higher risk for some economies more than others? Case in point, Kenya which in the recent past has flirted with mounting debt from the likes of China and other trading partners, so is the country on the verge of falling into a debt trap? George Bodo, Director, Callstreet Research joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: This is what new normal may look like for commercial banks

With on-going continued revisions of economic projections, many are looking at the commercial banks as their safety net to help businesses bounce back. But is this feasible and will it become the new normal? CNBC Africa spoke to the M D of Equity Bank, Rwanda, Hannington Namara for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had tremendous impact on all areas of Somali society, with no group left unaffected.

But for one group in particular, the impact of the virus takes a higher toll: persons with disabilities. Some civil society groups are trying to change that.

“You can understand the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. People are suffering now and they will suffer even once the virus is defeated,” said the director and founder of the Somali Disability Empowerment Network (SODEN), Mohamed Farah.

“But,” he added, “persons with disabilities will be the ones who will be suffering more. Imagine: most of the people living with disabilities rely on family support or begging on the streets – imagine what will happen to them without support?”

In Somalia, it is estimated that some 15-20 per cent of population – around 1.5 million people – are living with some form of disability, according to a 2014 report from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, these Somalis were often the target of discrimination, which made it difficult for them to access healthcare, education and other social services.

More vulnerable

A particular concern for civil society groups is that the recommended personal actions and guidelines in response to the pandemic do not cater for persons with disabilities – many of whom were already vulnerable. For example, preventive measures like portable hand washing booths set up by local authorities in Mogadishu are not accessible for wheelchair users.

“Most campaign messages were tailored for people without disabilities. For instance, social distancing is not meant for persons with disabilities since they depend on the support of other people for their physical movement,” said Abdifatah Hassan Ali, the director of Digital Shelter, an organisation that deals with advocacy for digital rights and promoting digital safety.

Even accessing the public information issued by authorities is challenging for persons with disabilities. Due to lockdowns, many are closed off from sources of information, which comes on top of them already having poor access to digital technology in order to get helpful information.

“The impact on persons living with disabilities is huge and devastating. They have been left out of the awareness campaigns. They are the group that is most excluded in terms of digital inclusion,” said Mr. Ali.

According to SODEN, which advocates for the rights and empowerment of persons with disabilities, there have been five deaths of Somalis with disabilities linked to COVID-19 between 16 March and 25 April in Mogadishu alone.

“They were the vulnerable groups of the community in Somalia who could not have access to the better healthcare services during this COVID-19 crisis due to their disability status,” SODEN said in a statement issued on 26 April.

It added that Somalia’s situation is complicated. As with other countries, it faces immense challenges in the pandemic response, but it has the extra challenge of having come out of decades of civil conflict and strife and had, until now, been concentrating on rebuilding.

Ramadan timing

The interlinkage between the holy month of Ramadan and COVID-19 also poses problems for helping Somalis with disabilities – partly because of access to needed items such as food and clothing, and partly due to social distancing requirements meaning much of the giving to and sharing with others normally associated with the month are difficult.

“As shops remained closed during this month and families stock up on food that includes snacks, fruits, and juices required for the daily Iftar – to break the fast at sunset – persons living with disabilities remain the neediest members of the communities,” SODEN has said, while appealing for greater assistance to such Somalis during the COVID-19 response and Ramadan.

The civil society group is calling for donations of relief packages for Iftar from the government and international organizations.

“So far, SODEN, in collaboration with the Abilis Foundation from Finland, has been distributing food to persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in internally displaced persons camps in Mogadishu. We have reached 81 families,” said Mr. Farah. “It is hard to give the food parcels out in one place, so we go to their homes.”

Much higher risk

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has stated that COVID-19 is a test of societies, of governments, of communities and of individuals, adding that it is a time for solidarity and cooperation to tackle the virus, and to mitigate the effects, often unintended, of measures designed to halt the spread of the virus.

In particular, OHCHR has said that persons with disabilities are at a much higher risk from COVID-19, and authorities’ responses need to include targeted measures to address them.

The UN agency states that social distancing, self-isolation and other emergency measures need to take account the needs of persons with disabilities who rely on support networks essential for their survival. Also, authorities should put in place additional measures to guarantee the continuity of support networks for persons with disabilities throughout the crisis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Responding to the Pandemic Amid Multi-layered Crises in the Sahel: “Stop the Virus, Not the People
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: Govt announce 21 new cases of COVID-19 Nairobi , Thursday May 14, 2020
- Advertisement -
International News

Stocks stage wild comeback and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Diana Olick breaks down the new realities facing comme
Read more
Brandcom

Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership

Contributor -
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA relaxes restrictions on all e-Commerce goods except liquor & tobacco, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has relaxed restrictions on a wide range of e-Commerce goods
Read more
International News

Why The United States Unemployment System Is Failing

CNBC -
Many of the over 36 million people who filed unemployment claims have not yet received benefits. In fact, only 29% of unemployed Americans received benefits in March. The original design of the Unemployment Insurance system was not created to sustain
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: Govt announce 21 new cases of COVID-19 Nairobi , Thursday May 14, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Government has  tested 1,486 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 21 people have tested positive of coronavirus bringing the total number in the country to 758. All the 21 cases are Kenyans , Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health announced today at the press briefing at Afya House. The youngest of the new case is 7 years old and the oldest is 79 years while 14 are male and 7 are female. Four of this number are truck drivers who were te
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Responding to the Pandemic Amid Multi-layered Crises in the Sahel: “Stop the Virus, Not the People

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMobility across the arid African Sahel region is a long-standing tradition and is considered a critical livelihood and adaptation strategy for millions in one of the world’s harshest environments. Now, as governments are mandating significant restrictions of movement to contain the propagation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) – notably by putting a halt on border trade and “non-essential” activities – heavy socio-economic impacts for households have b
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: IOM in West and Central Africa – Situation Report #7 – COVID-19 Response (14 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEpidemiologic Update In the West and Central African region, there have been 26,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 562 deaths to date (WHO, 13 May) with a steady increase in cases throughout the region including confirmed cases of local transmission in many countries. The number of confirmed cases however depends heavily on the number of tests performed and testing capacity remains weak in many countries. With a median age of just over 19, the population of the 23 West and Cen
Read more

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank approves $13.7 million to strengthen health system, boost anti-COVID-19 efforts

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has approved a $13.7 million grant to finance the COVID-19 response in Zimbabwe. The funds will provide an immediate lifeline for targeted frontline responders and health personnel and boost the country’s Global Health Security Index in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Approval for the grant was made on May 13, after a request from the Zimbabwe Government. The funds, from the African Developm
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved