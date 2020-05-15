APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: South African Remarks at the Second Extraordinary G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting on 14 March 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian fixed income & Fx market watch

Traders say despite Thursday's OMO Auction, the market witnessed low liquidity at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window as market participants continue to bid for their matured obligations. Olugbenga Sonaike, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to review activity at the Fixed Income and FX market this week....
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Nigeria, North South Power ink concession agreement for 30MW hydro plant

Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu says the Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Gurara 30 megawatts hydropower plant with North-South Power Company.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City

Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

South Africa today gave its support to a package of trade and investment measures to address the Covid-19 challenges faced across the world, adopted by Ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) countries.

These measures include the need to expand productive capacity of essential goods and services, including pharmaceuticals, medical and other health-related products as well as agricultural products.        

South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Mr Ebrahim Patel, spoke at the virtual Ministerial meeting, which was attended by G20 Trade Ministers.

He noted that the closure of critical economic sectors in South Africa has come at an enormous and growing employment, economic and social cost; and the pandemic has also exposed vulnerabilities in global supply.

“A more resilient global supply-chain must also have at its core the increased production of critical health, food and other basic products in many more parts of the world. The over-concentration of the location of production in just some regions (or what we can say colloquially, putting all our eggs in one basket) does not make strategic sense anymore,” he said.

“Africa, birthplace of humanity, with a fast-growing and youthful population, should however also be a key industrial powerhouse, not simply remain a provider of raw materials and commodities to the rest of the world,” add Minister Patel. 

Minister Patel also underscored the importance of more intense global cooperation in line with the proposal in the agreed G20 Action Plan to work together in areas, such as critical medical supplies and equipment and sustainable agriculture production, where investment is needed.

South Africa, as the current chair of the African Union, has been leading in mobilizing financial support to address the health as well as the economic crisis. Africa’s ability to recover from the crisis will in large measure be dependent on moving up the value chain, advancing structural transformation and industrialization in order to capture a larger share of the gains from trade.

Minister Patel further indicated that digital platforms are important and “we look to build African e-commerce platforms so that the next phase in economic history do not leave the Continent to yet again being a consumer instead for being an innovator and producer”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.

Related Content

Previous articleNigerian fixed income & Fx market watch
Next articlePlug social protection gaps in developing countries to prevent future crises, International Labour Organization (ILO) says
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City

CNBC Africa -
Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How COVID-19 is transforming the way learning institutions operate

CNBC Africa -
Due to schools and universities having to physically close its doors during the Covid-19 lockdown, learning is now being done on e-learning platforms and the demand for digital educational solutions has significantly increased.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Nando’s SA CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Most people on social media created a stir when Peri-Peri chicken chain Nando’s announced that it would not be opening during level 4 lock-down, joining in with its counterparts who were operating for deliveries only. However, since last week some of its stores have opened for deliveries and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the Covid-19 impact on its business is Michael Cathie, CEO of Nando’s SA.
Read more
CEO Interviews

The growth of e-commerce during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Digital transactions will change the future of consumer behaviour post-Covid-19 and one of many concerns, is that of online security. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (75,530) deaths (2,559), and recoveries (27,227) by region: Central (7,102 cases; 271 deaths; 2,123 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (221; 0; 12), Chad (399; 46; 83), Congo (341; 11; 53), DRC (1,299; 51; 212), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,104; 10; 182), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4) Eastern (7,350; 226; 2,522): Comoros (17; 1; 7), Djibouti (1,284; 3; 905), Eritrea (
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: UNHCR provides emergency assistance to thousands in Libya as continued conflict and COVID-19 create more hardship

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Amidst deteriorating security conditions, as well as restrictions on movement due to COVID19, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has provided emergency assistance to some 3,500 refugees and internally displaced Libyans during the last two weeks. The assistance package helped some 1,600 urban re
Read more

Plug social protection gaps in developing countries to prevent future crises, International Labour Organization (ILO) says

APO Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 crisis has exposed devastating gaps in social protection coverage in developing countries, and recovery will only be sustained and future crises prevented if they can transform their ad hoc crisis response measures into comprehensive social protection systems, according to new analysis from the International Labour Organization (ILO) (www.ILO.org). Two briefing papers released by the ILO warn that the current gaps in social protection could compromise recovery plans, expose mil
Read more

Stephen Curry, Candace Parker, Wendell Carter Jr., Doris Burke, Rick Carlisle, Doc Rivers and Dawn Staley to join Virtual Jr. NBA Leadership Conference powered...

APO Africa Press Office -
WHO: NBA (www.NBA.com) Commissioner Adam Silver, three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry, WNBA Champion   Candace Parker, Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas, ESPN Analyst Doris Burke, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, University of South Carolina head coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, Sacramento Kings assistant coach and former WNBA player Lindsey Harding, former U.S. Surgeon Gene
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved